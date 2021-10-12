I'm So Obsessed With These $24 Target Sneakers That My Cost-Per-Wear Is Pennies

There's so much to address right off the bat with this story: I know I, too, cannot believe we're already nearing the 2021 holiday season. I myself am also shocked there's even talk of holiday soirées and office parties. So yes, as the temperatures drop, we are going to do the opposite of last year and step out in our best looks instead of cozying up on the couch in loungewear. I'm surprised and in the best way possible! There's something about the holiday season that lends itself to dressing to the nines, and that's exactly what I plan to do. Every trend is on my shopping list, and I've included the entire thing below. Keep scrolling for my favorite fashion dresses at every price point.

