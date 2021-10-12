CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

I'm So Obsessed With These $24 Target Sneakers That My Cost-Per-Wear Is Pennies

By Carly Totten
Real Simple
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever I'm looking for a new pair of shoes (and honestly, even when I'm not), I'm always eager to browse through Target. The price point of every pair is undoubtedly appealing, but what's even more valuable is the shoes I have purchased from Target never fail to be as stylish as they are comfortable and durable. So when a friend raved about a pair of perfect-for-fall sneakers, I couldn't scoop up a set fast enough—and now I can't stop wearing them.

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ciara Gives Fall’s Biggest Shoe Trend a Daring Twist in Just a Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara is making a case for this season’s biggest boot trend with a little help from her own label. The “Level Up” singer showed off new pieces from her LITA by Ciara brand on Instagram yesterday, modeling a selection of combat boots matched to just a long-sleeve bodysuit — similar tops retail for $168 at Nordstrom. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit benefiting programs to empower young women. View...
NFL
Sourcing Journal

How Revolve’s Lovers and Friends Brand Turns Old Jeans Into New Ones

A popular source of bodycon dresses, Y2K accessories and festival fashion for millennial and Gen Z, online retailer Revolve reveals a more conscious side in its latest collection. The retailer’s denim label, Lovers and Friends, recently launched a 14-piece collection of women’s jeans made with Recover’s circular fiber. Jeans in the collection include a minimum of 15 percent Recover recycled cotton fiber made from post-consumer denim. The collection, retailing for $128-$158, delivers on-trend shapes and washes in sizes 23-32. High-rise slim bootcut jeans, boyfriend fits with orange peel effects, slim straight jeans with a worn-in black wash and psychedelic laser prints are...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Mini Skirt is Back — Here’s How to Wear the Trend Now Through Next Year

Throughout modern fashion history, there are a handful of garments that keep coming back through the trend cycle: jeans, blazers, A-line skirts, white oxfords, sailor pants, t-shirts, and the list goes on. But none have the provocation of the mini skirt, the singular item that manages to both excite and offend each time it reappears. The garment is officially back in action, after spring ’22 runways confirmed what was already being seen in real life this summer (on the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Willow Smith and more). Miu Miu seemed to best embody the mini skirt’s shock...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Yes! Timberland Makes Lug-Sole Chelsea Boots and Nordstrom Has the Best Colors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One of our absolute favorite shoe trends for this fall and winter? A lug-sole bootie, without a doubt. It’s one of those perfect trends where comfort and functionality meet style and edge right in the middle to give you the best of all of the above!
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennies#Sneaker#Jeans#Target
Well+Good

‘I’m a Mom of 4 and Footwear Designer, and These Are the Only Shoes I’d Consider Wearing While Pregnant’

A lot changes when you’re pregnant, including your feet, so shopping for the best maternity shoes actually becomes a thing. We’re not saying you need to give up your cute shoes forever, but if cute involved a heel or came in the form of a flip flop, you may want to think twice. “I don’t personally recommend high heels for pregnant women given their center of gravity changes,” says Dr. Jane Van Dis, OBGYN and Bobbie Medical Advisor, who also notes that women’s arches change and that swelling causes many women to not be able to wear shoes they currently own.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Never Wear Brown Boots, But I'm Converted Thanks to These 25 Styles

I could talk about boots forever. It's just my thing. The two wall shelves that house my beloved boot collection—ranging from tall snakeskin pairs to point-toe sock boots and some lug-sole action—are currently bursting at the seams with them. Just about any style is enough to get my heart going, but there's one pair you will not find within my collection: brown boots.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm a Fashion Editor—Here Are the 10 Minimalist Clothing Brands I Always Wear

When I'm getting dressed, I tend to gravitate to clean lines and modern tailoring—aka minimalist clothing. While I don't always dress in minimal pieces, they definitely make up a big part of my closet. That being said, I always have my eye out for cool minimalist clothing brands to add to my wardrobe and have a short list of favorites that are standing out to me right now.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

3 Basics I’m Phasing Out and 3 Updated Versions I’m Adding to My Closet

Since I've always lived in California, I've never had to do a full-on seasonal wardrobe swap. I know many of you are officially relegating your summer sandals and sundresses to storage bins, but mine stay front-and-center all year long. That said, this does leave me with a bit of FOMO, so I very much look forward to adding thoughtful updates to my closet every season—80-degree-weather-in-October be damned.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
whowhatwear

This Jacket Style Is So Now, and I'm Here for It

It's time to welcome the shacket into your wardrobe this season. For those not familiar with the term, a shacket is essentially a slightly oversize shirt-jacket hybrid that’s currently blowing up our Insta feeds and dominating at all our favorite stores right now. So what's so great about it, you...
APPAREL
Real Simple

Nordstrom Just Quietly Took Up to 60% Off Cute Ankle Boots You Can Wear Right Now

Come fall, slipping into ankle boots is one of the easiest ways to look chic in a hurry—just add them to blue jeans and a cozy sweater and you're ready to go. Whether they're suede, leather, or snakeskin, ankle boots can dress up any outfit. And luckily, Nordstrom just put a ton of its cutest ankle boots on sale for up to 60 percent off.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

Shoppers Haven't Had a Nail Split Since Using This 'Miracle' $9 Cuticle Oil

Cuticles have a very important job in overall nail health. Acting as a buffer, cuticles are responsible for fending off bacteria, dirt, and grime from the nail bed. It's tough work, which means cuticles can often take a beating, becoming ragged and dry and in turn potentially causing nail issues.
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

Shoppers Say This Lightweight Comforter Is the Only One That Keeps Them Cool All Night

Your comforter is one of the most important parts of your bedroom. In addition to making your space feel as cozy as possible, comforters also help regulate your body temperature while you sleep. As the seasons change, it can be difficult to find a comforter that offers the right amount of warmth without making you overheat. Luckily, Amazon shoppers say they have found a solution with this all-season comforter that has more than 72,000 five-star ratings.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

This 'Cloud-Like' Mattress Topper Gave Shoppers the 'Best Sleep They've Had in Months'—and It's Up to 41% Off

If you're frequently tossing and turning in your sleep or if you wake up with back pain, it may be time to rethink your sleeping situation. While you could invest hundreds and even thousands of dollars on a new mattress, sometimes all you need is a mattress topper to transform that stiff board into a pillowy haven. This best-selling mattress topper has changed the way shoppers feel about their bed with many calling it a "game changer." And you can get it on sale for up to 41 percent off.
LIFESTYLE
whowhatwear

The Fashion Dresses I'm Wearing Throughout My Overly Packed Holiday Calendar

There's so much to address right off the bat with this story: I know I, too, cannot believe we're already nearing the 2021 holiday season. I myself am also shocked there's even talk of holiday soirées and office parties. So yes, as the temperatures drop, we are going to do the opposite of last year and step out in our best looks instead of cozying up on the couch in loungewear. I'm surprised and in the best way possible! There's something about the holiday season that lends itself to dressing to the nines, and that's exactly what I plan to do. Every trend is on my shopping list, and I've included the entire thing below. Keep scrolling for my favorite fashion dresses at every price point.
APPAREL
NEWS10 ABC

Best fall boots

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What boots are in style this fall? While it’s bittersweet to put away summer footwear, there are many classic and fashionable fall boots styles that inspire new looks for the cooler season. A black ankle boot, for example, is a versatile option that pairs with jeans, […]
APPAREL
In Style

I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Planning on Wearing for the Holidays This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's mid-October, so I'm planning my holiday outfit. (Naturally.) I'm someone that likes to think ahead when it comes to the holidays, which means that alongside getting my gift shopping done early, I'm also envisioning exactly what I'm going to wear if I happen to attend any holiday gatherings. I don't have any plans yet and I might just end up spending the holidays at home — but even if that's the case, I still like to dress up, and I've planned an outfit (and a cozy backup) that works whether I'm safely seeing friends and family, or opting for a night in with my partner and our cat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nordstrom Is Having a Huge Sale On Fall Shoes — Here’s What to Shop

While Black Friday is over a month away, that are still great savings to be had in the meantime. If you’re eager to stock up on some chic fall shoes now that we’re in the throes of the season, you won’t want to sleep on Nordstrom’s sale section. The retailer is currently offering up to 60% off tons of stylish pairs to outfit your looks, including office-ready loafers, cozy winter boots and coveted workout shoes to help you save big on holiday gift shopping or to jumpstart your New Year’s fitness resolutions. And for those who are still mostly working from...
SHOPPING
Complex

The Hidden Costs of Sneaker Resale

Reselling sneakers is polarizing. It’s an honest hustle to some, a necessary evil to many, and gamified greed to others. The aftermarket for footwear has become mainstream, and has been glamorized as an asset class by Bloomberg Businessweek. while labeled as the gentrification of footwear by Nike executives. Much of this has to do with the demand around limited sneakers, the quick cash associated with their resale, and the various platforms that are making reselling shoes more viable than ever.
APPAREL
Real Simple

Amazon Shoppers Think This Warm and Fuzzy $19 Blanket 'Should Be Winning Awards'

Cozy season is here, and shoppers are welcoming its arrival with seasonal Amazon Home favorites. Those hoping to escape fall's temporary chill are sure to find comfort in shoppers' favorites, like rustic decor and a selection of fall-inspired pieces. For those who prefer items made for snuggling, there's also a colorful, functional fleece blanket that's become so popular, some shoppers are buying multiple.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy