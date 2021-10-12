CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INVESTOR ALERT By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - ADMS

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGM: ADMS) to Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGM: SUPN). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Adamas will receive only $8.10 in cash and two non-tradable contingent value rights (CVR) collectively worth up to $1.00 per share in cash (assuming certain conditions are met) for each share of Adamas that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-adms/ to learn more.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005955/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT- BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. (NYSE: SAM) FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than November 15, 2021 in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. ("Boston Beer" or the "Company") (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A Report from April 22, 2021 through September 8, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's Board of Directors approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 57,200 shares of Arcturus' common stock to 5 newly-hired employees, contingent upon the filing of a Form S-8 Registration Statement, which was filed today. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual's employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to his or her acceptance of employment with the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TriState Capital Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - TSC

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC) - Get TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Report to Raymond James Financial, Inc. is fair to TriState Capital shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, TriState Capital common stockholders will receive $6.00 in cash and 0.25 Raymond James shares for each share of TriState Capital common stock they own.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - ADMS

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("ADMS" or the "Company") ( ADMS) relating to its proposed acquisition by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, ADMS shareholders will receive $8.10 plus two contingent value rights collective worth $1.00 in cash per share they own.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.- FFIE

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FFIE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Faraday and certain...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

MERGER ALERT - ADMS, AZPN, and FLXN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adms#Adamas Pharmaceuticals#Kahn Swick Foti#Llc#Cvr#Ksf Managing
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Supernus

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Adamas (Nasdaq: ADMS), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Supernus. Ademi LLP alleges Adamas' financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Adamas shareholders will receive only $8.10 per share in...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Hepion Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) - Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Artificial Intelligence ("AI")-driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") and liver disease, today announced that its CMO, Dr. Todd Hobbs, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
EDISON, NJ
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important November 1 Deadline In Securities Class Action - SPPI

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) - Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important November 1, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
TheStreet

Thrive Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing Of $150 Million Initial Public Offering

Thrive Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "THAC.U" beginning October 21, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "THAC" and "THAC.WS," respectively. The offering is expected to close on October 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Supernus Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to acquire Adamas for $450m

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has signed an agreement for the acquisition of Adamas Pharmaceuticals for nearly $450m. Through this acquisition, Supernus will get access to Adamas’ two commercial products, Gocovri (amantadine) extended-release capsules and Osmolex ER (amantadine) extended-release tablets. Gocovri is a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved prescription medicine that is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

FACEBOOK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Facebook, Inc. On Behalf Of Facebook Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or the "Company") (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report on behalf of Joint stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Facebook has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
INTERNET
TheStreet

GoGreen Investments Corporation Announces Upsizing And Pricing Of $240,000,000 Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGreen Investments Corporation (the "Company") announced today the upsizing and pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The offering was upsized from 20,000,000 units. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and will begin trading tomorrow, October 21st, 2021, under the ticker symbol "GOGN.U". Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "GOGN" and "GOGN.WS," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
biospace.com

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with operations in Vancouver, Canada and Boston, MA. Xenon is committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders and is advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Ventyx Biosciences Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering

ENCINITAS, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. ("Ventyx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for millions of patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 9,472,656 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Ventyx. In addition, Ventyx has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,420,898 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Ventyx, are expected to be approximately $151.5 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 21, 2021 under the ticker symbol "VTYX." The offering is expected to close on October 25, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer Secret Governmental Contracts: “Shift Risk And Maximize Profits”

The novel coronavirus is still making a nightmare out of our lives, and this will continue until the covid 19 pandemics is held under control. Authorities and experts have been telling the world that vaccines are the ones that can slow this down, along with viable treatments. There are a...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
59K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy