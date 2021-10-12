CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

ASPENTECH INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Aspen Technology, Inc. - AZPN

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AZPN) to Emerson (EMR) - Get Emerson Electric Co. Report. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of AspenTech will receive only approximately $87 in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the new AspenTech, a newly formed company, for each share of AspenTech that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-azpn/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005957/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Novavax, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - NVAX

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report resulting from allegations that Novavax may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT- BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. (NYSE: SAM) FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than November 15, 2021 in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. ("Boston Beer" or the "Company") (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A Report from April 22, 2021 through September 8, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Runway Growth Finance Corp. Prices Initial Public Offering

WOODSIDE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runway Growth Finance Corp. ("Runway"), an externally managed business development company, today announced that it priced its initial public offering of 6,850,000 shares of its common stock at $14.60 per share. Runway's shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 21, 2021 under the symbol "RWAY." Runway also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,027,500 shares of its common stock. The closing of the offering is subject to market and other customary closing conditions and the shares are expected to be delivered on or about October 25, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
TheStreet

TriState Capital Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - TSC

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC) - Get TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Report to Raymond James Financial, Inc. is fair to TriState Capital shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, TriState Capital common stockholders will receive $6.00 in cash and 0.25 Raymond James shares for each share of TriState Capital common stock they own.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Accretion Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of Upsized $180,000,000 Initial Public Offering

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENERU) (the "Company") announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 18,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "ENERU" beginning tomorrow, October 21, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination, and one-half of one warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock, rights, and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "ENER," "ENERR," and "ENERW," respectively.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
protocol.com

NY attorney general is investigating crypto lending platforms

New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating crypto lending platforms, calling them "high-risk virtual currency schemes." James has ordered two unnamed companies to cease and desist operations for residents of New York. She has ordered three other companies to provide information to her office. While the two companies ordered...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

ORGANOGENESIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. On Behalf Of Organogenesis Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. ("Organogenesis" or the "Company") (ORGO) - Get Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. Class A Report on behalf of Organogenesis stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Organogenesis has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kahn Swick Foti#Aspen Technology#Emerson Electric Co#Aspentech#Ksf Managing
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Katapult Holdings, Inc. - KPLT; KPLTW

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Katapult Holdings, Inc. ("Katapult" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KPLT) (KPLTW) . Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Katapult and certain...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (FFIE) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws. On October 7, 2021, J Capital Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Faraday is unlikely...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

MERGER ALERT - ADMS, AZPN, and FLXN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) On Behalf Of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT) to determine whether certain PureCycle officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. PureCycle is a recycling company and its technology separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Aspen Technology, Emerson announce deal valued at $11 billion to create new AspenTech software company

Shares of Aspen Technology Inc. rallied 4.7% and Emerson Electric Co. fell 0.9% after the companies announced an agreement in which Emerson's industrial software business will be contributed to Aspen to create a new AspenTech software company with greater scale, capabilities and technologies. As part of the deal, Emerson will also contribute $6.0 billion in cash in exchange for a 55% stake in the newly formed AspenTech. Under the agreement's terms, AspenTech shareholders will receive $87 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of the new AspenTech, implying a total consideration of $160 a share, and deal with a total equity value of about $11 billion before expected synergies. That represents a 13.0% premium to Aspen's Friday's closing price of $141.55. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022, the new AspenTech will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "AZPN." Aspen's stock has gained 8.7% year to date through Friday and Emerson shares have rallied 20.2%, while the S&P 500 has advanced 16.9%.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Aspen Technology, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Emerson

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Aspen (Nasdaq: AZPN), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Emerson. Ademi LLP alleges Aspen's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Aspen shareholders will receive only $87 per share in...
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Aspen Technology (AZPN) And Emerson (EMR) Announce $11 Billion Deal

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) and AspenTech (NASDAQ: AZPN) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to contribute Emerson’s industrial software businesses as part of an $11 billion deal. These are the details. Emerson (NYSE: EMR) and AspenTech (NASDAQ: AZPN) today announced that they have entered into a definitive...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

SLQT Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies SelectQuote, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote" or the "Company") (SLQT) - Get SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who: (1) purchased SelectQuote shares in or traceable to the Company's initial public offering of common stock conducted on or around May 20, 2020 (the "Offering"); and/or (2) purchased shares of the Company's common stock between May 20, 2020 and August 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/slqt.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Owlet, Inc. ( NYSE: OWLT) ("Owlet"). Owlet operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. Owlet's platform focuses on giving real-time data and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

Investigation Alert: Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Investigation Of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent investor rights law firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP ("BLB&G") is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("Faraday Future" or the "Company") (FFIE) . Founded in 2014, Faraday Future is a technology company...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. ("Ginkgo" or "the Company") (DNA) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
59K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy