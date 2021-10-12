CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating TMC The Metals Company On Behalf Of TMC Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TMC the metals company Inc. ("TMC" or the "Company") (TMC) on behalf of TMC stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether TMC has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 6, 2021, before markets opened, market researcher Bonitas Research released a report alleging multiple issues plaguing TMC. The report alleged: (1) overpayment on licenses to potential undisclosed insiders; (2) artificially inflated exploration expenses; (3) potentially unusable licenses for which TMC paid $43 million in cash and stock; and (4) a history of affiliating with bad actors.

On this news, TMC's stock price dropped 4% before markets opened, opening at $4.28 on October 6, 2021 and trading as low as $3.98.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TMC shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

