Worldwide External Fixators Industry To 2026 - Ongoing Technological Advancements And Innovations Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "External Fixators Market Research Report by Fixation Type, Product Type, Application, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global External Fixators Market size was estimated at USD 830.71 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 912.78 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.21% reaching USD 1,489.28 million by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the External Fixators Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global External Fixators Market, including Acumed LLC, Aptis Medical, Auxein Medical, Integra LifeSciences, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes), Omnia Health, Ortho-SUV Ltd., Orthofix Medical, Inc., Response Ortho, S.H. Pitkar Orthotools Pvt. Ltd., Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd, Smith and Nephew PLC, Stryker Corporation, Tasarimmed Medical Devices Corp., and Zimmer Biomet. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global External Fixators Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global External Fixators Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global External Fixators Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global External Fixators Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global External Fixators Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global External Fixators Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global External Fixators Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Rising popularity with simple and easy application after surgery5.2.2. Growing demand for external fixation over internal fixation as an increased number of fracture-related injuries5.2.3. Increase in circular fixation type due to biomechanical characteristics and minimally invasive application5.3. Restraints5.3.1. High cost due to availability of new technologies5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Ongoing technological advancements and innovations 5.4.2. Heavy investments are involved to provide better facilities in the hospitals5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Availability of alternative treatments in respect to limited skilled orthopedics 6. External Fixators Market, by Fixation Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Circular6.3. Hybrid6.4. Others6.5. Unilateral & Bilateral 7. External Fixators Market, by Product Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Computer-Aided Fixators7.3. Manual Fixators 8. External Fixators Market, by Application8.1. Introduction8.2. Fracture Fixation8.3. Infected Fracture8.4. Limb Correction8.5. Orthopedic Deformities8.6. Others 9. External Fixators Market, by End-user9.1. Introduction9.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers9.3. Hospitals9.4. Orthopedic & Trauma Centers 10. Americas External Fixators Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific External Fixators Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Taiwan11.12. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa External Fixators Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player13.4. Competitive Scenario13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.4.4. Investment & Funding13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. Acumed LLC14.2. Aptis Medical14.3. Auxein Medical14.4. Integra LifeSciences14.5. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes)14.6. Omnia Health14.7. Ortho-SUV Ltd.14.8. Orthofix Medical, Inc.14.9. Response Ortho14.10. S.H. Pitkar Orthotools Pvt. Ltd.14.11. Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.14.12. Smith and Nephew PLC14.13. Stryker Corporation14.14. Tasarimmed Medical Devices Corp.14.15. Zimmer Biomet 15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ewjbew

NEW YORK CITY, NY
