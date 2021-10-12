CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Mobility Joint Supplement, First Product Of Vital Pet Life's Plus Line, Aligns With Latest Consumer Pet Data

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Pet Life, one of the fastest growing private companies in America, announced the release of the Mobility Daily Joint Supplement for dogs and cats of all ages. Their product aligns with the recent Kerry survey survey of 330 dog and cat owners in the United States, in which 90% of respondents said they believe it is "important to read ingredient labels before purchasing a pet food or treat." Pet mobility products can come in treat form and contain artificial ingredients, GMO's or fillers, adding extra weight, thereby compromising pets' movement and mobility.

"Across the globe, pet owners are paying closer attention to product labels and are seeking pet food that contains simple, identifiable ingredients that they recognize," says Cynthia Rasmussen, Business Development Manager with Kerry's Food Protection and Preservation business.

The Mobility ingredients and their top benefits are:

  • New Zealand Green-Lipped mussels are known for their potent levels of Omega-3, EPA and DHA fatty acids, working with eicosatetraenoic acid (ETA) to reduce joint inflammation and pain. Contains glucosamine, chondroitin, zinc, and magnesium, beneficial for joint metabolism.
  • Krill Pristine Extract provides joint pain relief, cartilage and connective tissue support while promoting collagen formation thereby increasing flexibility, movement and mobility.
  • Organic Flaxseed, a rich source of fiber, contains high levels of the Omega-3 fatty acid alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) providing powerful anti-inflammatory effects.
  • Alfalfa Protein contains more than twenty vitamins and minerals including calcium, potassium, magnesium, vitamins C, B12 and D. Aids in nutrient absorption, assimilating proteins, calcium and other nutrients.

"We spent the last three years researching and formulating a clean and potent mobility powder product. The blend of Green-Lipped Mussel with Krill Extract is rarely found on the market, especially in combination with Certified Organic Flaxseed and Alfalfa Protein. Together these four sustainably-sourced ingredients support joint health while reassuring pet families they can trust and feel confident about what they're giving their pets", said Donie Yamamoto, founder and CEO of Vital Pet Life.

Watch the video of Buster, a 10-yr. old mini long-haired dachshund, who began taking a daily dose of Mobility Daily Joint Supplement in February 2020, four weeks after his Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD) surgery. The product encourages tendon, cartilage and tissue growth while promoting collagen formation and flexibility.

The Mobility product uses a recyclable flexible eco-READY™ pouch ensuring:

  • It is made of high-barrier, all polyethylene (PE) single resin type for recyclability.
  • It displays the How2Recycle® label, a standardized labeling system designed to empower consumers to make responsible choices through easy-to-understand recycling instructions, saving plastic waste from ending up in the landfill.

About Vital Pet Life - Vital Pet Life is a California based, certified WBENC woman-owned business, featuring clean and sustainable pet wellness products. Ranked number 348 of the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Donie Yamamoto founded Vital Pet Life in 2017, after moving to the US from the Philippines in 2011. Vital Pet Life's products include Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil , MSC certified 100% sustainable, Oatmeal & Aloe Vera Pet Shampoo and Liquid Glucosamine . Vital Pet Life's mission is working for animal advocacy in the healing and support of rescue animals. They donate products to and work side by side with local shelters and animal rescues. Find out more at http://www.VitalPetLife.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobility-joint-supplement-first-product-of-vital-pet-lifes-plus-line-aligns-with-latest-consumer-pet-data-301398323.html

SOURCE Vital Pet Life

Comments / 0

Related
Enumclaw Courier Herald

Best Joint Supplements: Top Pain Relief Products for Joint Health

Experiencing day-to-day pain in the limbs or hips can be more than frustrating and, ultimately, very painful. Not being able to lift a glass of water or walk to the nearest greengrocer can be a real turmoil. Finding the best joint pain supplement might turn out to be the life-altering...
HEALTH
petproductnews.com

Breed-Specific Pet Product Brand Alpha Paw Raises Funds

Alpha Paw has raised $8 million in a Series A funding. The funding, led by Nordic Eye, supports the astronomical growth the company has experienced since launching in late 2018, according to company officials. Alpha Paw represents one of the largest breed-specific pet communities globally with more than 10 million followers across various breed fan pages and social platforms, officials said.
PET SERVICES
Express-Star

Pets play vital role in mental health

Pets are cute and cuddly, but they serve a bigger purpose beyond companionship. Research has shown pets are good for both mental and physical health. What do researchers mean when saying pets are good for health? It means they can improve the mental and physical wellbeing of any pet owners, not just those who are facing health challenges such as cancer, depression or some other illness, said Rachel Morse, Oklahoma State University Extension mental health specialist with the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development program.
PETS
keranews.org

Did everyone get a pandemic pet? Data says no, actually.

If you didn’t adopt a pet during the pandemic you probably know someone who did. So, was there a pandemic pet boom?. New Yorker staff writer Nick Paumgarten says no. “Dog adoptions were actually down in 2020 over the previous year not up, the way all the stories seem to suggest that they are. Instead, what we were seeing is a sudden drop in intake at shelters and therefore it was harder to get a dog,” he said. “There were fewer dogs in the shelters, so the so-called adoption rate went up.”
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
rachaelraymag.com

The Best Pet Products to Snag This Month, According To Our Staff

From functional cat carriers to stylish duds for your dog, you only want the best of the best for your fur baby. Here are the top tested picks our staff, and their pets, are loving right now. Whether you're looking to upgrade your dog's harness or in need of a...
PET SERVICES
conroetoday.com

New Locally-Owned Neighborhood Pet Store Puts Playful Twist on Pet Product Shopping

CONROE, TX -- Pet Supplies Plus will open a location on Friday, October 29 at 1317 W Davis St, Ste. F in Conroe and will offer local pet parents a hassle-free way to find better products for their pets, while saving them money and celebrating the fun of pet ownership. The store will offer amenities such as a highly experienced groomer in a brand-new state of the art salon, with full services for dogs as well as cats. In addition, there are self-pet wash stations, online ordering with both free home delivery and curbside pickup. The pet care team will provide carry-out service to assist with getting heavy items to neighbors’ cars.
CONROE, TX
SPY

Good Dogs Deserve Good Food — These Are the Top Dog Foods To Buy in 2021

If you just got a new pooch to help you through these stressful and unprecedented times, you’re not alone. There’s been an uptick in dog ownership, and with that comes all the responsibility of caring for a furry friend. Dogs have been best friends with humans for a long time, some scientists speculate up to 40,000 years ago. That’s a ton of years to be indebted to man’s best friend! So how can you better the life of your dog? The first step, (aside from delicious dog chews, of course) is their food. Dog food has a controversial history and...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Acids#Vitamins C#Dog And Cat#Mobility Joint Supplement#Gmo#Business Development#New Zealand Green Lipped#Eta#Krill Pristine Extract#Organic Flaxseed#Ala#Alfalfa Protein
onfocus.news

Three Animal Rescues to Benefit During Pet Supplies Plus Opening

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – As Pet Supplies Plus celebrates with a Grand Opening this weekend, the local business will also be giving back to the community. “With every purchase during the Grand Opening Weekend, each neighbor will receive a voting chip to vote for their favorite Grand Opening Partner” explained Kim Crawford, Store Team Lead. “The Grand Opening Partner with the most voting chips at the end of Sunday the 17th will receive the $1,000 prize and the other two will get $250 for participating in the Grand Opening Weekend.”
MARSHFIELD, WI
abc12.com

First Michigan pet tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A house cat from Ingham County is the first pet in Michigan with a confirmed case of COVID-19. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says numerous pets have tested positive for the illness around the country, but the domestic shorthair cat is the first confirmed in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
katzenworld.co.uk

How Your Pet can Save Your Life

MedicAlert’s Pet Tag provides peace of mind to pet owners with pre-existing medical conditions. It’s no secret that pets add to our quality of life, and pet ownership has even been linked to better overall happiness and health. Owning a pet is proven to enhance fitness levels, relieve stress and...
PETS
nutraingredients-usa.com

305-Life releases of ready-to-mix supplement line

Musician Pitbull, known by many as Mr. 305, is entering the health and wellness space. 305-Life, a new health and wellness brand, has introduced a ready-to-mix supplement line with tropical flavors that pay homage to the musician’s hometown of Miami. The individually-packaged powders mix with water, and are designed to...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
petbusiness

MacFarlane Pheasants Launches New Frozen Raw Pet Treat Line

Pure Pheasant now offers a line of frozen raw pheasant chews for pets, including raw frozen pheasant heads, necks, and feet with no added preservatives or fillers. “Many of our customers have told us they’ve seen huge health improvements in their pets since adding raw treats and supplements to their diets,” said April Goble, Pure Pheasant’s pet food account manager. "These new treats offer the same health benefits to pets that their raw prey diet and freeze-dried treats do."
ANIMALS
petsplusmag.com

Gott Pet Products Announces New Distributor Partner

(PRESS RELEASE) ST. FRANCIS, WI – Now independent retailers throughout the southeast and across to Texas can call their Phillips distributor rep if they’d like to carry Hound & Gatos natural pet food or Charlee Bear natural dog treats. That’s because Gott Pet Products, a family-owned company committed to the health and happiness of pets, recently welcomed Phillips Pet Food & Supplies to their growing national distributor network. Phillips will be responsible for distributing both of these award-winning brands in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.
SAINT FRANCIS, WI
TrendHunter.com

Pet-Focused First Aid Kits

The Huggin Pawz Pet First Aid Kit is a solution for pet owner to incorporate into their home that will help them keep their furry friend supported in the event of an accident. The kit includes 78 supplies in all that consists of a tick remover, adhesive bandages, medical tape, an emergency blanket and more that are all focused on providing emergency car for pets. The kit also comes with nail clippers and a training clicker to help with everyday pet care needs.
PET SERVICES
dogsnaturallymagazine.com

Is Your Pet’s Food Irradiated?

Irradiated food is praised for its ability to kill various food-borne bacteria … and provide a longer shelf life. Neither one is actually a good thing. And here’s why. Representative Douglas Bosco (D-Calif) said this about irradiation in 1987 (published in The Congressional Record, February 4, 1987):. Imagine, if you...
PETS
pacificyachting.com

First Aid for Pets Onboard

The anchor snags tight and the engine shuts down. Scrambling clumsily into the cockpit, Cash, our 60-pound, three-year-old Australian shepherd, dances around while he waits for the buckles on his lifejacket to snap closed. With unbridled enthusiasm, he jumps down into the waiting dinghy. A warm breeze picks up the pungent scent of low tide and it tickles his nostrils. The chance to finally explore an undiscovered beach is here! Seashells to dig up, waves to run through and uncountable objects to mark!
PETS
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
59K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy