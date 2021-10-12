Space of the Week: A Dysfunctional Closet Gets a Boutique-Worthy Makeover

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Through her work as a personal stylist and design consultant, Kayla Dane has seen inside a lot of closets. While guiding her clients towards a thoughtfully curated wardrobe, Dane honed in on which closet design features make getting dressed easier and more enjoyable—and which are guaranteed to waste time in the morning. After running her Miami-based studio for the past six years, Dane now has closet design down to a science. So when it came time to update her own walk-in closet, Dane knew exactly how to craft a closet that merges function with design flair.