Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 6: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

By Jacob Camenker
Sporting News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBye weeks are starting in Week 6, and that means that NFL DFS slates will be a bit thinner than usual. There are four teams off in Week 6 and when you factor in the eight teams playing in stand-alone games, there are just 10 games and 20 teams from which to choose players on the DraftKings and FanDuel main slates. The condensed player pool will make stacking an even better strategy to use in daily fantasy football tournaments and cash games, as it can raise the ceiling of your lineups.

Sporting News

Week 7 Fantasy Busts: Rashod Bateman, Rashaad Penny among top waiver pickups with bad matchups

We all know about season-long busts, but potential dud performances are waiting in the wings every week. Whether it's because a player loses playing time, gets injured, faces a tough matchup, or is just due for a cold spell, there are a number of reasons he can disappoint. Identifying possible busts ahead of start 'em, sit 'em decisions is paramount and can help prevent you from having disastrous weeks. We've picked out potential Week 7 fantasy busts, such as hot waiver pickups Rashod Bateman and Rashaad Penny and more established players like Joe Burrow and Elijah Mitchell, who carry risk into their matchups.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon, Antonio Gibson, D'Andre Swift, more RBs affecting Week 5 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Week 5 got off to a bad start for running backs when Chris Carson (neck) was ruled out for Thursday Night Football, and it looks like Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) will miss his second straight game, as he's listed as "doubtful." Several more key RBs, including Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon, D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Melvin Gordon, and Antonio Gibson are "questionable" for early-afternoon games (plus Ezekiel Elliott and Chase Edmonds in the late afternoon), and all will be causing start 'em, sit 'em headaches for nervous fantasy football owners on Sunday morning. We'll be here throughout the day with the latest updates and news.
NFL
