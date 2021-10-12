CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc. (EAR)

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming December 6, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") (EAR) securities between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their Eargo investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On August 12, 2021, after the market closed, Eargo revealed that claims submitted to the Company's largest third-party payor, which accounted for 80% of Eargo's accounts receivable, had not been paid since March 1, 2021.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $8.00, or over 24%, to close at $24.70 per share on August 13, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On September 22, 2021, after the market closed, Eargo revealed that "it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (the 'DOJ') related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of customers covered by federal employee health plans." Moreover, the DOJ is the "principal contact related to the subject matter of the [ongoing] audit" of Eargo by an insurance company that is the Company's largest third-party payor. As a result of the foregoing, Eargo withdrew its full year financial guidance.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $14.81, or over 68%, to close at $6.86 per share on September 23, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) that, as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company's largest third-party payor, Eargo's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Eargo securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 6, 2021to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005954/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Hyzon Motors Inc. Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon") (HYZN) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Decarbonization") (DCRB) - Get Decarbonization Plus Report that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Hyzon securities between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") (EAR) securities between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Eargo investors have until December 6, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT- BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. (NYSE: SAM) FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than November 15, 2021 in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. ("Boston Beer" or the "Company") (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A Report from April 22, 2021 through September 8, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TriState Capital Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - TSC

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC) - Get TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Report to Raymond James Financial, Inc. is fair to TriState Capital shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, TriState Capital common stockholders will receive $6.00 in cash and 0.25 Raymond James shares for each share of TriState Capital common stock they own.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of LoanDepot, Inc. (LDI) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before November 8, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired loanDepot, Inc. ("loanDepot" or the "Company") (LDI) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's February 16, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the Offering"). Investors have until November 8, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LAW
TheStreet

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important December 6 Deadline In Securities Class Action - EAR

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) between February 25, 2021, and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 6, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Eargo securities during the Class Period...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

(WDH) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer A Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Waterdrop Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Waterdrop, Inc. ("Waterdrop" or the "Company") (WDH) . The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Waterdrop common stock shares pursuant and traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in May 2021 (the "IPO"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than November 15, 2021.
LAW
TheStreet

(LDI) DEADLINE ALERT: Investors Interested In Being A Lead Plaintiff In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against LoanDepot, Inc. - Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of l oanDepot, Inc. (LDI) ("loanDepot" or the "Company"). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased loanDepot common stock pursuant or traceable to February 2021, initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than November 8, 2021.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Class Action Lawsuit#The Law Offices#Company#Doj
TheStreet

(SAVA) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer A Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Cassava Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava" or the "Company") (SAVA) - Get Cassava Sciences, Inc. Report. The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Generac common stock between September 14, 2020 and August 27, 2021. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than October 26, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (FFIE) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws. On October 7, 2021, J Capital Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Faraday is unlikely...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
TheStreet

LIVE VENTURES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Ventures Incorporated And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Live Ventures Incorporated ("Live Ventures" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LIVE) in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Live Ventures securities between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 12, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

HYZN Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Deadline Reminder For Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon") (HYZN) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Decarbonization") (DCRB) - Get Decarbonization Plus Report investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York against Hyzon on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Hyzon securities between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

YALA Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Yalla Group Limited Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 12, 2021

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Yalla securities between September 30, 2020 and August 9, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/yala.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

UPCOMING DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces That Sesen Bio, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - SESN

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) - Get Sesen Bio, Inc. Report securities between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until October 18, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Bibb v. Sesen Bio, Inc., No. 21-cv-07025, the Sesen Bio class action lawsuit. The Sesen Bio class action lawsuit charges Sesen Bio and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Sesen Bio class action lawsuit was commenced on August 19, 2021 in the Southern District of New York. A similar lawsuit, Cizek v. Sesen Bio, Inc., No. 21-cv-07309, is also pending in the Southern District of New York.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SELECTQUOTE SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against SelectQuote, Inc. - SLQT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 15, 2021to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) - Get SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Report, if they purchased the Company's shares between May 20, 2020 and August 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or pursuant to the Company's May 2020 initial public offering. These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheStreet

ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Camber Energy, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber" or "the Company") (NYSE American: CEI) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. ("Nanox" or "the Company") (NNOX) - Get Nano X Imaging LTD Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EAR CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District captioned Fazio v. Eargo, Inc., et al., (Case No. 21-cv-7848) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") (EAR) securities between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
LAW
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
59K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy