NBA

New-look Lakers championship hopes rest on bounce-back year from Anthony Davis

By Gilbert McGregor
Sporting News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Davis is one of the most important players in the upcoming NBA season, if not the most important. Unquestionably a top-10 talent, what the Los Angeles Lakers get from their superstar big man this season could single-handedly alter the race to the 2022 NBA title. In order for that to be the case, Davis will need to bounce back from a 2020-21 campaign that was marred by injury, to say the least.

