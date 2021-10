Planning the decor for your first nursery? Want to keep things gender neutral, whether you’re waiting until birth to find out your child’s gender, or you’re not wanting to impose strict gender stereotypes on your child? Whatever the reason you’re planning a gender-neutral nursery, one great way to easily achieve a gender-neutral nursery is by going with green nursery ideas. Unlike pink or blue, light green nursery motifs have yet to be claimed by one of the genders, so it’s open to everyone.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 4 DAYS AGO