The Associated Press high school football polls were released on Monday. In Class 6A, Maryville is ranked second, behind Oakland. In Class 5A, West remains #1, with Powell falling one spot to #3, and Central is back up to #6. Rhea County (#11), Campbell County (#12), and Sevier County (#13) are all just outside the top 10, as is South-Doyle in Class 4A, which fell to #11 this week.