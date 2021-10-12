CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Documentary From The Knights Of Columbus Sheds Light On Humble Man Of The Bible, St. Joseph

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new documentary, St. Joseph: Our Spiritual Father, produced by the Knights of Columbus, sheds light on one of the most hidden protagonists in the Bible. The 60-minute documentary premiered on October 10 for a six-week run on ABC-affiliated stations across the country through a partnership with the Interfaith Broadcasting Commission (IBC).

The film's release coincides with the final months of the special Year of St. Joseph, declared by Pope Francis to encourage each person to mold their life according to the example of St. Joseph and turn to him in prayer.

"St. Joseph is often considered the silent, humble witness of the Bible," said Patrick Kelly, Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus. "The truth is that he models for each one of us the importance of prayer, obedience and courage in our lives. I encourage everyone to watch this documentary as a way to go to St. Joseph, increase their devotion to him and allow his example to inspire us in our many challenges."

Using reenactments, interviews with scholars and the inspiring witness of contemporary people with a devotion to St. Joseph, the documentary offers an opportunity to learn about Jesus' foster father from a historical perspective and the extent to which a devotion to him can be life-changing.

"Joseph waits silently for us, ready to guide us in the same way he helped our Lord," Kelly added. "Throughout my life, I have found him to be a powerful help when confronted with tough choices, and I encourage others to turn to him as well."

"A spiritual father is forever interceding before God for your sake," said Mother Agnes Mary Donovan of the Sisters of Life, interviewed in the film. "He cares for the good of your life. He cares that God's plan within your life be fulfilled."

Segments from the documentary and resources on St. Joseph, as well as a schedule of the ABC airings, are available at kofc.org/stjoseph.

Learn more about the Knights of Columbus or join the Order by visiting kofc.org.

About the Knights of ColumbusIn 1882, Blessed Michael McGivney, a young parish priest in New Haven, Conn., founded the Knights of Columbus to serve the needs of a largely immigrant Catholic community. What began as a small fraternal benefit society has since grown into one of the world's leading international charitable organizations, with 2 million members in more than 16,000 local councils. During the past year, Knights around the world donated more than 47 million service hours and $150 million for worthy causes in their communities. The Knights of Columbus also offers extensive life insurance products to members and their families and currently has more than $116 billion of life insurance policies in force. In addition, the Knights provides investment services in accord with Catholic social teaching through Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, which holds nearly $30 billion in assets under management. Based on the founding principles of charity, unity and fraternity, the Order remains committed to strengthening Catholic families and parishes and to practicing faith in action through service to all in need. To learn more or to join the Knights of Columbus, please visit kofc.org/join.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-documentary-from-the-knights-of-columbus-sheds-light-on-humble-man-of-the-bible-st-joseph-301398322.html

SOURCE Knights of Columbus

