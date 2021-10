It’s a well-known fact that consumers tend to frequent more than one store for their groceries and household necessities. Gaining customer loyalty can be a hard-earned feat. And, with the increase in household spending on groceries in 2021, FMI’s U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends 2021 study reports that 41% of grocery shoppers indicated they intend to prepare more meals at home going forward than they did before the onset of the pandemic. While people are beginning to eat out again, evidence points to the eat-at-home trend continuing with estimates showing that the grocery shopping numbers are expected to still be stronger than food service for quite some time.

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO