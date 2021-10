FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A suspected window peeper shot at a group of people who confronted him in Fort Collins Monday night, according to Fort Collins police. Police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Heritage Circle, which is in the area of South Shields Street and West Stuart Street. Someone called 911 and said a man was up in a tree, looking into the window of a home, according to police. When a group of people confronted him, he rode away on a dark blue bicycle, according to police.

