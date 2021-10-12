Freeze Warning issued for Union County, Upper Tularosa Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Union County; Upper Tularosa Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, low temperatures will fall to between 28 and 32 degrees. Southwest winds will taper off through the evening however, gusts up to 40 mph will remain possible through 8 pm. * WHERE...Upper Tularosa Valley and Union County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.