CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

EU's first green bond issuance raises $13.8 billion

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ztg2_0cOu0bLr00

BRUSSELS -- The European Commission issued its inaugural green bonds Tuesday, raising 12 billion euros ($13.8 billion) from a sale that attracted strong demand from investors.

The EU's executive branch is planning to issue up to 250 billion euros in green bonds by the end of 2026 as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation bloc’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The EU commission said the 15-year bond was more than 11 times oversubscribed, with books exceeding 135 billion euros.

Johannes Hahn, the commissioner in charge of budget and administration, said “this marks the largest green bond order book ever in global capital markets, and the largest green bond ever issued, not in Europe, but in the world."

To finance the recovery stimulus, the EU’s executive arm said it will raise from capital markets up to an estimated 800 billion euros by the end of 2026, of which 30% are to be raised via green bonds. In total, the bloc's 27 nations have agreed on a 1.8 trillion euro budget and pandemic recovery package.

The EU has the ambition to become a leader in the market of green bonds, which are reserved for sustainable investment.

“It will allow investors to diversify their portfolio of green investments with a highly rated liquid asset, thereby potentially accelerating a virtuous circle of sustainable investments," Hahn said.

As part of its “Green Deal” ambition, the EU has pledged to cut emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% over this decade and has set the target of being carbon-neutral by 2050.

To receive their share of the recovery aid, EU countries have accepted that their national plans must dedicate at least 37% of the budgets to climate-related projects.

“Our future is green and it is extremely important that we seize the opportunity to clearly show to investors that their funds will be used to finance a sustainable European recovery,” Hahn said.

———

Read all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why some fear a 'Polexit' from European Union

Poland will be a focus of European attention this week, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki addressing the European Parliament and leaders at a European Union summit expected to grapple with a legal conundrum created by a recent ruling by Poland's constitutional court. Some opponents of Poland's nationalist government fear that the court's ruling has put the country on a path to a possible “Polexit,” or a departure from the 27-nation EU like Britain did with Brexit. The government denounces those spreading the idea, which it calls “fake news.” Here is a look at the differing views on the matter...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johannes Hahn
finextra.com

France tests CBDC issuance in treasury bond blockchain trial

A consortium of institutions led by Euroclear have completed a test run of the use of central bank digital currency (CBDC) for settling French treasury bonds on a blockchain. The experiment, using ttechnology from IBM and commissioned by the Banque de France included Agence France Trésor, BNP Paribas CIB, Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Societe Generale.
MARKETS
The Independent

EU top official says Polish ruling is a threat to the bloc

The European Union's top official locked horns Tuesday with Poland's prime minister, arguing that a recent ruling from the country's constitutional court challenging the supremacy of EU laws is a threat to the bloc's foundations and won't be left unanswered.Addressing EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is deeply concerned by the ruling, which she said is “a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order" and undermines the protection of judicial independence.“The rule of law is the glue that binds our union together," von der Leyen said.Relations between Poland and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Eu#The European Commission#Ap
Reuters

EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - European Unionforeign ministersdebated new economic sanctions on Belarus on Monday, including on airlines, to halt what Brussels says is a deliberate policy by Minsk to fly in thousands of migrants and send them across the border. The sanctions proposal, first voiced by Latvia on Monday...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU mulling ways to end jet lease to Belarus’ airline

European Union foreign ministers looked at ways on Monday to stop the illegal migration into the 27-nation bloc from neighboring Belarus including stopping companies from leasing jets to Belarusian airline Belavia.The EU has accused the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the bloc in retaliation for EU sanctions. Thousands of migrants have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland Lithuania and to a lesser extent Latvia — all three of which are EU nations that border Belarus.EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after the meeting that...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Euro
ihsmarkit.com

Capital Markets Weekly: EU debut Green bond to reinforce growing ESG momentum

The most notable issue this week was the EU's debut Green Bond which was heavily oversubscribed and achieved a cost-saving aligned with the recent ESG debuts by the UK and Spain. Another positive feature was that despite growing signs of downside market imbalance relating to Chinese property sector bonds, three Chinese issuers successfully sold debt on 12 October, indicating that contamination is being limited to the property sector.
WORLD
101 WIXX

Etihad raises $1.2 billion in first sustainability-linked ESG loan in aviation

DUBAI (Reuters) – Etihad Airways has raised $1.2 billion in the first sustainability-linked loan related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets in global aviation, the company said on Wednesday. Etihad Airways selected HSBC and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) as the strategic partners and financiers for this transaction. HSBC...
INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

EU’s Green Bond Debut Comes Out Swinging

The European Union’s green bond debut was a great hit, drawing record demand, according to Bloomberg. The EU received orders worth 135 billion euros on Tuesday, ultimately selling $13.9 billion in securities that will mature in 2037. It outshone the U.K.’s green bond debut from September. The green bond was...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Global sustainable bonds see record issuance in Jan-Sept 2021

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Global issuance of sustainability bonds surged to a record high in the first nine months of this year, amid demand for investments addressing climate risks and social inequality. Sustainable finance bond issuance over the period totalled$777.6 billion, Refinitiv data showed, up 57% compared with the same...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Exclusive-S&P's $44 billion IHS deal set to win EU antitrust approval, sources say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Business information provider S&P Global Inc is set to secure EU antitrust approval for its $44 billion takeover of IHS Markit Ltd, three people familiar with the matter said, taking it a step closer to becoming a data powerhouse. The deal, announced last November, reflects the consolidation in...
BUSINESS
whbl.com

EU to open probe into Nvidia’s $54 billion bid for Arm – sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators are set to open a full-scale investigation into Nvidia’s $54 bln bid for British chip designer Arm because concessions it offered are not sufficient to address competition concerns, people familiar with the matter said. The world’s biggest maker of graphics and AI chips offered...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

EU hires banks for debut green bond sale, say lead managers

(Oct 11): The European Union hired banks on Monday to sell its first ever green bond, memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters showed, taking its first step towards becoming a major force in the environmentally friendly debt market. The 15-year green bond, due February 2037, will raise 12...
ECONOMY
ABC News

ABC News

428K+
Followers
108K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy