A prosecutor opened the trial of an associate of Rudy Giuliani Wednesday by blaming him for planning to use up to $1 million in money from a Russian financier to infiltrate U.S. elections to further his own business interests.“That is what secret foreign money infiltrating American elections looks like. That it why we are here. That is what this trial is all about,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Aline Flodr told the jury in Manhattan federal court. Lev Parnas...

