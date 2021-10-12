Hard Freeze Warning issued for Northwest Plateau, San Francisco River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Plateau; San Francisco River Valley; Santa Fe Metro Area HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures will fall to between 26 and 29 degrees. * WHERE...Santa Fe Metro Area, Northwest Plateau and San Francisco River Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.