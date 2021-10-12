CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apache County, AZ

High Wind Warning issued for Southwest Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 10:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Southwest Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...Until 4 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
County
Apache County, AZ
County
Catron County, NM
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Vehicles#Power Lines#Extreme Weather
Reuters

U.S. to North Korea: it's time for sustained, substantive talks

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The United States has offered to meet North Korea without preconditions and made clear that Washington has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Wednesday as the Security Council met over North Korea's latest missile launch.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy