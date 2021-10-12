High Wind Warning issued for Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 10:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Southwest Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...Until 4 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.