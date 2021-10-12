Wind Advisory issued for Estancia Valley, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 10:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Estancia Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, low temperatures will fall to between 22 and 28 degrees. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Estancia Valley and San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.