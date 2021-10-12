CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Lincoln County, Eastern San Miguel County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 10:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, low temperatures will fall to between 28 and 32 degrees. The coldest temperatures will occur in low lying areas. Parts of the Albuquerque metro area from near the Sunport to the northeast heights may hover above freezing tonight. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area, Lower Rio Grande Valley, Harding County, Eastern San Miguel County, Guadalupe County, and Eastern Lincoln County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
Reuters

U.S. to North Korea: it's time for sustained, substantive talks

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The United States has offered to meet North Korea without preconditions and made clear that Washington has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Wednesday as the Security Council met over North Korea's latest missile launch.
