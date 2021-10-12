Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Lincoln County, Eastern San Miguel County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 10:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, low temperatures will fall to between 28 and 32 degrees. The coldest temperatures will occur in low lying areas. Parts of the Albuquerque metro area from near the Sunport to the northeast heights may hover above freezing tonight. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area, Lower Rio Grande Valley, Harding County, Eastern San Miguel County, Guadalupe County, and Eastern Lincoln County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.