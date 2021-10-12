Hard Freeze Warning issued for Central Highlands, Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Highlands; Far Northeast Highlands; Northeast Highlands; South Central Highlands HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, low temperatures will fall to between 25 and 29 degrees. West winds will taper off through the evening however, gusts up to 40 mph will remain possible through 8 pm. * WHERE...Central Highlands, South Central Highlands, Far Northeast Highlands and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.