Austin, TX

Longhorns Coach Sark Scheduled To Visit Arch Manning This Week

By Matt Galatzan
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xU1xc_0cOtzRPK00

The Texas Longhorns are set to welcome perhaps the top recruit regardless of classification this Saturday when 2023 super quarterback Arch Manning will make his way to Austin for an official visit.

Before then, however, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will be making a trip of his own, when he will head to New Orleans to take in Manning's Isidore Newman Greenies take on St. Charles Catholic on Thursday night.

The NFL legacy has been a priority target for the Longhorns since Sarkisian took over the program in January, and as a result, Texas has become a priority for Manning as well.

Manning's interest in the Longhorns has gotten so heavy in fact, that reports surfaced asserting that he was down to just two schools -- Texas and Georgia.

While those reports are still debatable, and it would be foolish to completely count out the likes of Clemson, Alabama, or Ole Miss, it is clear that Texas is firmly in the game, and that Manning is a big fan of what is happening Austin.

The Longhorns are in store for a MAJOR recruiting weekend in Austin. Can they take advantage?

10 hours ago

Trio of Longhorns Earn Preseason Honors as Opening Night Tip-Off Approaches

Chris Beard might have one of the best teams in the country in his hands for the 2021-2022 season

13 hours ago

Sark Won't Get Chance to 'Beat Saban' First

With A&M's win over Alabama, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian won't first former Nick Saban assistant to beat him

18 hours ago

“Obviously they are great in offense, offensive-minded," Manning said recently. "They haven’t punted in two games. So, they’re really good, and they’re just laid back, good people. That’s the kind of guys I like."

Saturday will mark Manning's second trip to Austin since July when he took an unofficial trip alongside other 2023 stars such as Desoto (TX) wideout Johntay Cook, and El Campo (TX), and former Longhorns running back commit Reuben Owens.

