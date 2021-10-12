Wind Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, West Central Mountains, West Central Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 10:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Chuska Mountains, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 4 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.