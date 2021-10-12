Wind Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 10:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Quay County; Roosevelt County; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Northern and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Quay County, Curry County, Roosevelt County, De Baca County, and Chaves County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.