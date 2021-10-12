Hard Freeze Warning issued for Estancia Valley, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Estancia Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, low temperatures will fall to between 22 and 28 degrees. West winds will taper off through the evening however, gusts up to 40 mph will remain possible through 8 pm. * WHERE...Estancia Valley and San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.