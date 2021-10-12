Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Lincoln County, Eastern San Miguel County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, low temperatures will fall to between 28 and 32 degrees. The coldest temperatures will occur in low lying areas. Parts of the Albuquerque metro area from near the Sunport to the northeast heights may hover above freezing tonight. West winds will taper off through the evening however, gusts up to 40 mph will remain possible through 8 pm. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area, Lower Rio Grande Valley, Harding County, Eastern San Miguel County, Guadalupe County, and Eastern Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.