High Wind Warning issued for Central Highlands, Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 10:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Central Highlands; Far Northeast Highlands; Northeast Highlands; South Central Highlands HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, low temperatures will fall to between 26 and 29 degrees. For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Central Highlands, South Central Highlands, Far Northeast Highlands and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.