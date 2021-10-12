CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Companies scraping for staff ahead of the holidays

By JOSEPH PISANI
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — All employers want for Christmas is some holiday help. But they might not get their wish. Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades, making it unlikely they’ll find all the workers they need. For shoppers, it might mean a less than jolly holiday shopping experience, with unstaffed store aisles and online orders that take longer than usual to fill.

