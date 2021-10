“Last year is a blip. That's so far behind me, what we went through and I learned from it and you move on,” Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari said. 2020-21 is a stain on Calipari’s Hall of Fame career that Kentucky fans won’t soon forget. Going 9-16 in the middle of a pandemic made fans sitting at home yearn for normalcy when it came to life and Kentucky basketball alike. Luckily for fans, Calipari believes last season was a once in a century occurrence.

