Much to agree on

People say our country is polarized, but I think we can agree on many important things. Most of us would like to help make a better world while we live. Agreed? As long as the world exists, we are likely to have males and females. Agreed? If there are both sexes, likely some babies will be conceived. Agreed? As we live, we find that planning ahead with schedules, school, and work leads to less stress and better results. Agreed? Producing and raising children is a life-changing event. Agreed? The mother and father are in the best position to judge their own lives. Agreed? Granted, many stellar families exist with unplanned pregnancies, and many dysfunctional, sad families exist with planned babies. But we’ve agreed “planning helps!”