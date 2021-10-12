CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple accused of hiding US navy secrets in sandwich appear in court

 8 days ago
The federal courthouse where Jonathan Toebbe and his wife Diana face their first court hearing on charges they sold military information to a foreign country.

A former US navy nuclear engineer and his wife faced their first court hearing on Tuesday, on charges they attempted to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to a foreign power in exchange for cryptocurrency.

The case of Jonathan and Diana Toebbe has made headlines around the world, not least because they are alleged to have attempted to hand over secrets hidden inside a peanut butter sandwich.

In Martinsburg, West Virginia, on Tuesday, the Toebbes wore orange prison jumpsuits as they briefly appeared at a federal courthouse for a formal reading of charges against them. They have not yet been asked to enter a plea.

The Toebbes were arrested on Saturday in Jefferson county, West Virginia, after a year-long sting operation by undercover FBI agents, the justice department said.

Toebbe, 42, a nuclear engineer with top-secret security clearance, is accused of sending documents to an unnamed foreign entity in 2020, along with instructions for how to obtain additional information. The justice department has not named the country involved.

On Tuesday, the Toebbes did not speak other than to briefly answer the judge’s questions, affirming they understood their rights.

US magistrate judge Robert Trumble scheduled a hearing for Friday on a justice department request that the Toebbes be jailed while awaiting trial. The Toebbes will remain in jail before the next hearing.

No lawyer was present for the couple at their 15-minute court appearance. The judge told them they qualified for court-appointed counsel.

Toebbe, with the aid of his 45-year-old wife, allegedly sold secrets to an undercover FBI agent posing as a foreign official over several months, the justice department said.

Toebbe is alleged to have hidden a digital memory card containing documents about submarine nuclear reactors in half a peanut butter sandwich at a “dead drop” location in West Virginia while his wife acted as lookout.

The memory card contained “militarily sensitive design elements, operating parameters and performance characteristics of Virginia-class submarine reactors”, according to a federal court affidavit.

Another memory card was concealed in a chewing gum package, the justice department said.

Toebbe received cryptocurrency payments totaling $100,000, according to the justice department.

Officials said Toebbe and his wife, who are from Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested after placing another memory card at a drop site in West Virginia. They were charged with conspiracy and “communication of restricted data”, according to a criminal complaint.

