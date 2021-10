Back in November 2020, sports bettors in Maryland had a reason to celebrate because the voters decided to make online betting in the state of Maryland legal. The decision was supposed to be put into law in May 2021, but it was delayed until September. Unfortunately for sports enthusiasts, this was delayed once again and now the final deadline is set for October 22. The way things are going, this deadline should be honored.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO