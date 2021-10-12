Hispanic Heritage Month in a plate: Learn how to make Chef Lorena Garcia’s famous arepa

Lorena Garcia is another chef making an impact on today’s food scene. Although we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we all know this recognition should not be limited to one month. Therefore, we want to highlight our vibrant and expansive culture by sharing a recipe you can make all the time.

The celebrity chef is known for her restaurant CHICA. One of her most popular and sought-after recipes is the arepa, a cornmeal cake with a crunchy exterior and a soft interior, prevalent in Colombian Venezuelan culture.

Anthony Mair/ CHICA Chef Lorena’s arepa recipe

A simple item yet flavorful when used to amplify the traditional eggs benedict or when paired with CHICA’s Asada Negro. Serving as a foundation in so many Latinx families, the arepa, with four simple ingredients, is an easy staple that many can learn and celebrate.

Chef Lorena’s arepa recipe

Ingredients

2 cups precooked corn flour (masa arepa flour)

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 ½ cups water

1 tablespoon vegetable oil (for greasing skillet)

Method