CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Showdown over Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo’s future moved to Thursday at City Hall

By Joey Flechas and
Miami Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami commissioners will meet Thursday afternoon to decide if suspended Police Chief Art Acevedo should stay or go. Hours after Miami City Manager Art Noriega moved to fire Acevedo following a string of controversies and missteps during Acevedo’s six-month tenure, city officials confirmed that a required hearing on Acevedo’s future is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Thursday at Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive.

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Joe Carollo
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Netflix employees stage walkout over Dave Chapelle special

Hundreds of Netflix employees walked out of work in protest of the streaming platform's controversial Dave Chappelle special. The workers, who are organized by "Team Trans," believe the special is transphobic and are calling for Netflix to remove it and commit to releasing more "intersectional" content. Protestors streamed from the...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy