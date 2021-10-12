Showdown over Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo’s future moved to Thursday at City Hall
Miami commissioners will meet Thursday afternoon to decide if suspended Police Chief Art Acevedo should stay or go. Hours after Miami City Manager Art Noriega moved to fire Acevedo following a string of controversies and missteps during Acevedo’s six-month tenure, city officials confirmed that a required hearing on Acevedo’s future is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Thursday at Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive.www.miamiherald.com
Comments / 0