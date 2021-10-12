CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Far Cry 6 A Rising Tide Code Puzzle Solution

By James Bentley
realsport101.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFar Cry 6 is now out worldwide and has tonnes of unique puzzles and hard bad guys to take down. A Rising Tide is an early game puzzle that can be quite difficult to figure out. Here's how you solve it and what the code is. Far Cry 6 A...

realsport101.com

Comments / 0

Related
gameranx.com

Far Cry 6: How To Solve Every Cryptograma Puzzle | Treasure Solutions Guide

There’s never enough treasure in Far Cry 6. You always need materials, cash, and more to upgrade what you’ve got — and there are so many ways to customize your character and enhance the abilities of the guerilla movement. You’ll stumble across treasure chests constantly while playing the game, but there are unique treasure chests that require extra work from you. These unique cryptograma chests are like little puzzles. To open them, you’ll have to find two hidden cryptograma charts. Below, we’ll explain where to find all the charts for each chest.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Far Cry 6 is a waste of potential

Yara, the Cuba-inspired region in which Far Cry 6 takes place, is introduced as a “tropical paradise frozen in time.” Its people once raised arms to overthrow a dictator, but now, his son Antón Castillo (voiced by Afro-Italian actor Giancarlo Esposito) is following in his footsteps, deploying the military in every corner and disposing of anyone who isn’t what he calls a “True Yaran.” History begins to repeat itself through abusive and exploitative practices, while the country burns and progress is measured in blood. And like its island setting, Far Cry 6 feels like history repeating itself — a perfect showcase for how Far Cry as a whole is frozen in time.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Far Cry 6: What the QR Code Easter Eggs Do

Amongst the explosions and revolution in Far Cry 6 is a cool and intriguing easter egg in the form of QR codes. Well turns out they're more than just for show and come with their own secrets. Here's what we have found so far.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamerheadquarters

Far Cry 6 Review

"Paradise of Destruction" This is most certainly by far the largest Far Cry experience we’ve ever had. The paradise location of Yara is massive in terms of scale and in the quantity of activities that are available for you to take part in. It’s rather crazy actually, just how much you can do and it does feel endless. Alongside this expansion of content, there is a deeper narrative present as well.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solution#Puzzles#Papi Chulo
dbltap.com

How to Fish in Far Cry 6

Fishing is more than just a way to pass the time in Far Cry 6. Players can use the fish they catch to craft food or sell for pesos in order to buy other items. It is not only a quick way to earn some cash, but also a great way to quite literally fuel the revolution. Below, we've detailed how to catch fish on Yara.
VIDEO GAMES
Roger Ebert

Far Cry 6 Offers Explosive Experience

Ubisoft’s “Far Cry 6,” out today for consoles and PC, is a lot of game. Too much really. It’s a game that often feels more cluttered than refined, even if the clutter allows for a lot of fun toys to play with in this brutal sandbox. It’s also a tough game to review because there’s an undeniable level of gleeful anarchy than can be addictive. One more mission, one more adventure, one more explosion. It’s designed to keep gamers entrenched in its world, jumping from one encounter to the next. However, these encounters start to get numbingly similar. Subtlety is not the draw of the “Far Cry” series, but the writers of this game seem uncertain of that fact, often hinting at richer, deeper, more complex experience before returning to the template of “make things go boom.” When star Giancarlo Esposito surfaces in cut scenes as a ruthless dictator, it seems like “Far Cry 6” could develop into a rich examination of power, something inspired by shows like “Narcos” or movies like “Sicario,” but its only moments later that you’re issuing instructions to a killer crocodile named Guapo and shooting rocket launchers at helicopters. I’ve enjoyed the many hours I’ve plugged into “Far Cry 6” so far, and yet it never quite lives up to its potential, willing to repeat itself and past “FC” games instead of feeling like a true next-gen experience.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to fix Far Cry 6 Maine 15f Error Code

A significant amount of players are struggling with how to fix the Far Cry 6 Maine 15f error code. Far Cry 6 suffers from more than its fair share of glitches and game crashing errors. The Maine 15f error code prevents players from enjoying Ubisoft's newest release cooperatively or from entering the in game store. The cause of this glitch is still largely unknown, but there have been numerous suggestions of possible workarounds to this error code.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Far Cry 6’ QR codes may be teasing a ‘Far Cry’ survival game

In-game QR codes in Far Cry 6 appear to be teasing some multiplayer projects within the franchise. Originally spotted by YouTuber JorRaptor (via The Loadout), QR codes present in the game can be scanned with a phone, which then reveal different easter eggs and cryptic videos. The video from JorRaptor showcases where the QR codes can be found in the game, and what they reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
IGN

Far Cry 6 Includes a Puzzling, Unexpected Connection to Far Cry 3

Mainline Far Cry games always tell a new story, with new heroes and villains to get to know. However, Far Cry 6 breaks from tradition by including one direct, unexpected, and slightly puzzling connection to Far Cry 3. This story contains major spoilers for the ending Far Cry 6. Don't...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Far Cry 6 – Review

Liberating an entire nation from a tyrant takes sacrifice, but in Far Cry 6, there’s no shame in having fun while at it. For this review, we’ll be taking a look at another Ubisoft original that gives you all the toys and freedom to take down a dictator with as much pleasure on the way as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Complete the Far Cry 6 Rising Tide Treasure Hunt

Here's how to complete the Far Cry 6 Rising Tide treasure hunt. The Rising Tide treasure hunt may initially seem like one of the trickier side quests in Far Cry 6, but it is actually pretty simple once players know what to look for. The quest requires players to open a locked door by activating five switches in a specific order. To crack the code players need to find five different named boats around the area, each with a number corresponding to their position in the order of switches to be pulled. However, players do not have to find all the boats to open the door, they only need to know the order to pull the levers in.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Shirikoro Peak perch relay puzzle solution – Genshin Impact guide

As you run around to find the perches on Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact, you’ll encounter some relay stone puzzles on Shirikoro Peak. Our Genshin Impact guide will show you the relay stone puzzle solutions and explain how to find the feathers to complete the Shirikoro Peak perch. Finding the...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Octave of the Maushiro puzzle solutions – Genshin Impact guide

After completing the “A Particularly Particular Author” part of the “Through the Mists” world quest line in Genshin Impact, you’ll be able to start “Octave of the Maushiro” one day later. Our Genshin Impact guide will walk you through solving the stone puzzles in “Octave of the Maushiro.”. Unlocking and...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact guide: All Shirikoro Peak Pyro torch puzzle solutions

While you’re exploring Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact, you’ll likely stumble upon many secrets and oddities. These include the puzzles that involve the usage of fire. Here’s our guide to help you with all Shirikoro Peak Pyro torch puzzles in Genshin Impact. Note: For more information about the game, check...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Far Cry 6: Sanguinario Location

The Primal gear set in Far Cry 6 offers various perks that make hunting easier. The gear in the set increases your arrow carrying capacity, gives you a speed boost after killing an animal and more. The Sanguinario is a mythical animal that drops the Sanguinario Pelt. You need this pelt to unlock Primal Pants to complete the Primal gear set. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to find the location of Sanguinario in Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Far Cry 6 Easter Egg Requires Players To Know Morse Code

One of the most anticipated video games releasing this year just came out. I’m, of course, referring to Far Cry 6. The latest installment had players going through the corrupted regime of the fictional Caribbean island Yara. Being a Far Cry game there is plenty of exploration to be had and that means secrets to uncover. Easter eggs are nothing new in the Far Cry franchise and you can find quite a few here. However, did you know that there was a secret that forced players to know morse code?
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy