Jio Phone Next was announced in June through India-based Reliance Jio’s 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM). At that time, the company claimed that it will be made available in the market on September 10thv. However, the company released a statement last month to say that it will be available for purchase in time for the Diwali festive season, which suggested that it could be released in the Indian market by October end or early November. While the company confirmed some of the key features of the JioPhone Next, it did not reveal any specifications. Now, the handset has appeared at the Google Play Console with some of its key specs.

