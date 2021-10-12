CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanks for Noticin' Him! 50 Eeyore Quotes That'll Put a Smile on Your Face

By Kai Green
“Thanks for noticin’ me” is one of the favorite phrases of author and creator A.A. Milne’s beloved (if a bit depressed!) donkey, Eeyore. First introduced on October 14, 1926, in Milne’s classic children’s book Winnie-the-Pooh, Eeyore provides a striking contrast to most of the other Pooh characters. While they’re all happy and curious, Eeyore seems perpetually glum. Hundred Acre Wood map even has him living at the edge of the forest in “Eeyore’s Gloomy Place,” which is described as “rather boggy and sad.” An archetypical outsider, Eeyore’s reactions and statements are often surprising and funny specifically because he’s so different than the other characters.

