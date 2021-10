MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Experts in higher education say the pandemic has raised concerns about college access, especially for students from underserved groups. The fear comes as high school seniors across the nation are not filing for financial aid eligibility in numbers like before. According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the number of completions for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) dropped by almost 8 percent nationwide in the last two years. The decline was worse yet in Wisconsin, with a drop of 12.2 percent in the same time frame, or since the start of the pandemic.

MADISON, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO