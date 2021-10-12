CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico SIC commits $75m to Asana Partners III

By Kali Persall
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Mexico State Investment Council (SIC) has approved a commitment of up to $75 million to the value-add Asana Partners III. Asana III is focused on unique, U.S. street-front retail within high-growth walkable neighborhoods in areas containing attributes including strong demographics, high educational attainment and above-average household income. The strategy is seeking to raise $1 billion in capital commitments.

