Majority of Asia Pacific employees unaware of employers’ sustainability and carbon-reduction commitments
Employees across Asia Pacific want greater representation in their companies’ sustainability initiatives, with the majority feeling disengaged from their employers’ environmental and social agenda. According to JLL, 65 percent are not aware of their companies’ carbon-reduction goals and 60 percent said their companies do not involve them in green initiatives. In addition, 50 percent of employees expressed a desire to contribute to sustainability agendas to meet future carbon reduction targets, identifying real estate as a major catalyst for carbon reduction.irei.com
Comments / 0