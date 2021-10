Octopus Energy and RES have partnered to invest £3 billion ($4 billion) in the construction of new green hydrogen plants across the United Kingdom by 2030. The goal is to make the most of green electrons when they are generated in abundance on sunny and windy days by storing them as green hydrogen, helping the United Kingdom become more energy independent. The partners will work with large industrial businesses who want to be leaders in decarbonization and support the government’s ambition for a green-led recovery.

