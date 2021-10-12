CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Deal: Get JBL T180A In-Ear Earphone for $14 (Retail Price $25)

By Daily Deals
gizmochina.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJBL T180A In-Ear Earphone which generally retails for $25 is now available at a discounted price of $14.26 only at AliExpress. This deal ends on 17 Oct. Generally retailing for $25 you can now buy JBL T180A In-Ear Earphone at a discounted price of $14.26 only at AliExpress. This deal ends on 17 Oct. So place your order asap.

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs today — here are the best deals

For shoppers who have been waiting for discounts before they buy a new TV, here’s your chance at 4K TV deals from a Best Buy flash sale. Take your pick from 50-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and more — there’s surely a perfect deal for you from Best Buy, if you’re patient enough to look through all the offers.
Gadget Flow

ONANOFF Fokus distraction-eliminating headphones give you full bass and enhance speech

Get great audio for music and calls with the ONANOFF Fokus distraction-eliminating headphones. These stylish headphones provide two great listening modes. First, the Music Mode lets users enjoy a premium audio experience with dynamic bass. Then, the FokusMode makes spoken audio more comprehensible. This mode also removes background noise and makes it easier to concentrate. So these headphones are great for teaching or taking classes online, calls, learning languages, and more. Additionally, the FokusMode built-in premium microphone helps you sound great too. What’s more, with the Call & Track Control, you can manage your music and calls. Moreover, the removable, washable ear cushions make it easy to keep these headphones clean and free of germs. Finally, the adjustable headband allows these gorgeous headphones to fit easily and comfortably on your head. Enjoy your favorite content and get work done with one set of headphones.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jbl#Retailing#Aliexpress
SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
SHOPPING
gizmochina.com

Deal: Get ENCHEN Electric Hair Trimmer for $14 (Retail Price $26)

ENCHEN Electric Hair Trimmer which generally retails for $26 is now available at a discounted price of $14.57 only at AliExpress. This is a limited stock offer. ENCHEN Electric Hair Trimmer at $14.57 (after discount)@AliExpress. ENCHEN Electric Hair Trimmer. Key Features:. Minimalist and sleek design. Single-button lock system: Slider comb...
HAIR CARE
Phone Arena

Amazon has a bunch of JBL earbuds and headphones on sale at phenomenal prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. In addition to some pretty spectacular pre-holiday "epic daily deals", which are refreshed and replaced, well, daily, Amazon is also running a number of early Black Friday-style sales with no expiration dates at the time of this writing.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Deal: Buy Seago Electric Toothbrush for $17 ( Retail Price $20)

Seago Electric Toothbrush which generally retails for $20 is now available at a discounted price of $17.11 only at AliExpress. Seago Electric Toothbrush at $17.11 (after discount)@AliExpress. Seago Electric Toothbrush. Key features:. Removes up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush. High cleaning frequency: max 40000 times/min. Help...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
gizmochina.com

Deal: Get Honor Band 6 Global Version for $48 (Retail Price $60)

Honor Band 6 which generally retails for $60 is now available for as low as $47.98 only at AliExpress. This deal ends in two days. Honor Band 6 (Global Version ) Colors: Black, Grey, and Pink (CN) Generally retailing for $60, you can now buy the Honor Band 6 for...
RETAIL
laptopmag.com

JBL UA Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones review

The JBL UA Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones are a sporty beast with monstrous performance in an indestructible shell. Today's best JBL UA Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones deals. See all prices (0 found) Expanding on the Project Rock line that he created with Under Armour, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson...
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Super Deal: Buy Amazfit Stratos smartwatch for $68 (Retail Price $100)

Amazfit Stratos smartwatch which usually retails at around $100 is now available at a discounted price of $68.58 only at AliExpress. This deal ends tomorrow. Amazfit Stratos smartwatch at $68.58 (after discount)@AliExpress. Amazfit Stratos Smartwatch embodies the perfect combination of design and technology. Its simple yet graceful design is reflected...
TENNIS
SPY

These 7 Bass Headphones To Really Pump Up the Jam

There are few things more fun than listening to your favorite songs and sounds with the bass really, really bumping. The low end of the sound spectrum is often where your most beloved tunes come to life, so why not get a pair of headphones that can help to accentuate that sound? Whether or not you’re looking to crank the bass specifically or just need a little more oomph, bass-focused headphones can make a huge difference. These headphones are typically going to be over-ear or on-ear headphones, ensuring your whole ear can really take advantage of the increased bass, so you’ll...
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Deal: Get Baseus 120W GaN Charger for $54 (Retail Price $60)

Baseus 120W GaN Charger which generally retails for $60 is now available at a discounted price of $54.03 only at AliExpress. This deal ends tomorrow. Baseus 120W GaN Charger at $54.03 (after discount)@AliExpress. Baseus 120W GaN Charger. Key Features:. Baseus 120W 2C1A GaN Charger & a 100W 5A fast charging...
RETAIL
gizmochina.com

Deal: Buy Fenruien Hardshell Anti-theft Backpack for $45 (Retail Price $80)

Fenruien Hardshell Anti-theft Backpack which generally retails for $80 is now available at a highly discounted price of $45.39 only at AliExpress. This is a limited-time offer. WHERE TO BUY. Fenruien Hardshell Anti-theft Backpack at $45.39 (after discount)@AliExpress. Fenruien Hardshell Anti-theft Backpack (Upgraded Version) Fenruien Backpack does not need any...
RETAIL
gizmochina.com

Deal: Get OZUKO Crossbody Anti-theft Bag for $20 (Retail Price $45)

OZUKO Crossbody Anti-theft Bag which generally retails for $45 is now available at a heavily discounted price of $20.76 only at AliExpress. This deal ends in 18 hours. OZUKO Crossbody Anti-theft Bag at $20.76 @AliExpress. OZUKO Crossbody Anti-theft Bag. This minimalistic design cross-body bag is perfect for your travels and...
RETAIL
gizmochina.com

Deal: Get MPOW X3 Headphone for $22 (Retail Price $30)

MPOW X3 Headphone which generally retails for $30 is now available at a discounted price of $21.71 only at AliExpres. This flash deal ends on 17 October. MPOW X3 Headphone is considered one of the best earphones under $50. With advanced features like Active Noise cancellation, 4 mics for environmental noise cancellation, one-step pairing, smart touch control, etc, this earphone is one of the best choices in this price range.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy