Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige to perform at Super Bowl
Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J Blige are among five multi-award-winning artists set to perform at next year's Super Bowl. “The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl LVI half-time show, and to do it in my own back yard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”djmag.com
