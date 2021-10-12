CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige to perform at Super Bowl

By Brian Coney
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J Blige are among five multi-award-winning artists set to perform at next year's Super Bowl. “The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl LVI half-time show, and to do it in my own back yard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Essence

Snoop Dogg Talks Wowing His Grandkids With 'Addams Family 2' Role

"Either they hear my voice or see me on screen and they go crazy...'Papa Snoop, that's you?'" Though he’s an icon of West Coast gangster rap and marijuana mogul, Snoop Dogg is becoming a family film figurehead in this season of his career. The Hip Hop legend has returned to the Addams Family franchise to reprise his role as Cousin Itt, the charismatic extended family member with a flair and language all his own.
Pasadena Star-News

How Larry Elder blames Snoop Dogg for his massive loss

You’ve by now seen a couple of columns in the paper in which Larry Elder attempts to assign guilt for his dismal performance in the California recall. It is a big task the fiercely talkative Mr. Elder has set for himself, mostly because he lost that election by as historically large a vote margin as possible. Even in a state leaning so heavily toward the Democrats he talks such trash about.
ELECTIONS
KXLY

Snoop Dogg sued

Snoop Dogg is being sued over an Instagram post. The 49-year-old rapper is the subject of legal action from Freedom News TV (FNTV), who are seeking $150,000 from him in federal court after accusing him of posting one of their videos – a clip of a protestor scaling a building in New York City – on his social media page without permission.
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

Snoop Dogg Crashed His 1957 Chevy Bel Air

Rapper Snoop Dogg took to his Instagram account on September 5, after the mysterious outage was over, and posted a brief video of his crashed 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air. You can see the man’s sunglasses stems in the frame as he bends over to inspect a damaged front wheel. As he moves the camera, it looks like the rocker panel is also crumpled.
CELEBRITIES
NewsTimes

Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart Give Us Toothache With Halloween Baking Show

In a move that seems to have been born in a meme generator, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart have teamed up with BuzzFeed Studios and Magical Elves for a Halloween-themed baking competition. Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween begins streaming on October 21st via Peacock. The show takes the classic...
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals Artwork & Release Date for New Album ‘Algorithm’

Snoop Dogg is back in action. The legendary rapper announced his new album Algorithm a few weeks ago. Today, Snoop has revealed that the album will hit DSPs on November 12th. This will mark the first release since the veteran rapper was appointed as the Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant for Def Jam Records back in June. Algorithm is set to be released through the iconic label as well.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Snoop Dogg is being sued over an Instagram post

You might expect that he’s being sued for libel for saying something about someone, but that’s not the case. The 49-year-old rapper is the subject of legal action from Freedom News TV (FNTV), who are seeking $150,000 from him in federal court after accusing him of posting one of their videos – a clip of a protestor scaling a building in New York City – on his social media page without permission.
CELEBRITIES
foxsanantonio.com

Snoop Dogg and Gordon Ramsay Team Up

Gordon Ramsay and Snoop Dogg are certainly an unlikely duo but amazingly the former has been teaching the latter how to cook. In an interview, the rapper has claimed that the celebrity chef had helped him hone his skills in the kitchen. For more trending stories, watch the full clip!
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Snoop Dogg's Pantry Is Surprisingly Relatable

Celebrities. They're just like us! Well, sort of. Even though many household names typically live a lavish life of which we normal folks dream, it's always refreshing to find out that some stars are on the same wavelength as us — even when it pertains to something as minor as what they like to eat. For one, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., better known by his stage name, Snoop Dogg, stocks up on foods that you probably have in your own kitchen.
RECIPES
Georgetown Voice

The curious comeback of Kendrick Lamar

If you’re a Kendrick Lamar fan, you’ve probably been paying attention to Baby Keem’s recent releases. Keem’s single, “family ties,” marks the first time Lamar has appeared on a song since SiR’s 2019 single “Hair Down.” This all follows various promotional material released regarding Lamar’s comeback to the scene. Lamar...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Tom Brady Took Son Jack, 14, to Party With Snoop Dogg After Super Bowl Win

Super Bowl bash! Tom Brady revealed that he celebrated his 2019 win by taking his eldest son, Jack, to a party hosted by Snoop Dogg. “It was in our hotel,” the professional football player, 44, said during the Monday, October 11, episode of the “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” podcast. “So we had this little special spot on the stage. Snoop had a pole up, and there [were] some girls — they were clothed — but at the same time, there was a pole.”
NFL
Rapid City Journal

Snoop Dogg to perform at Buffalo Chip for 82nd motorcycle rally

Snoop Dogg is returning to Sturgis for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. He will perform at the Buffalo Chip and is the first artist announced for the venue for the 2022 rally. The rap artist came to the Buffalo Chip in 2019. Snapshots: Meet who attended the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle...
STURGIS, SD
decrypt.co

Reese Witherspoon Gets Into Ethereum NFTs, Snoop Dogg Gives Advice

Actress Reese Witherspoon tweeted on Monday that she bought her first NFTs. Rapper Snoop Dogg, an avid NFT collector, offered advice on one of the “most influential women” to follow. Actress Reese Witherspoon is dipping her toe into the crypto world, starting with a purchase of Ethereum (ETH) and now...
CELEBRITIES
okcheartandsoul.com

Snoop Dogg sued for posting viral video

Snoop Dogg is being taken to court for allegedly posting a viral video on Instagram without permission. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper is being sued by FreedomNews.TV for using copyrighted footage of a protestor scaling a New York City office building, according to Billboard. The lawsuit filed Monday...
LOS ANGELES, CA

