CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

As smart buildings increase, so does cybersecurity risk

By Released
irei.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntelligent building solutions or “smart buildings” are increasingly becoming the norm across many property types. Tenants and building owners are drawn to the ease and convenience of scheduling and programming elevator arrivals, conference room bookings, HVAC systems and more, all through their smartphones. As buildings become more and more programmable from multiple users, however, the cybersecurity risk has also increased in lockstep.

irei.com

Comments / 0

Related
securitymagazine.com

The smart guide to intelligent commercial security risk management

Commercial real estate (CRE) continues to be the largest asset for any organization. When it comes to building properties that attract top tenants, technology plays a key role. Today’s CRE tenants want the latest and greatest, but new technology also comes with increased risks and costs, especially in the hyper-connected Internet of Things (IoT)-driven world we live in. Commercial property managers need security strategies that address the ever-evolving nature of today’s threats without sacrificing the convenience and flexibility the workforce demands.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Cybersecurity best practices lagging, despite people being aware of the risks

The National Cybersecurity Alliance and CybSafe announced the release of a report which polled 2,000 individuals across the U.S. and UK. The report examined key cybersecurity trends, attitudes, and behaviors ahead of Cybersecurity Awareness Month this month. “The cybersecurity threat landscape is as complex and diverse as it has ever...
TECHNOLOGY
Beta News

Remote work brings increased risk for SMEs

Remote working is leading to increased cyber risk for smaller enterprises according to new research from data center specialist ServerChoice. New working patterns brought about by COVID mean that many technical staff at SMEs are now based remotely and 77 percent see remote working as an increased risk to their business.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybersecurity
Lumia UK

Build better websites with new Smart Pages features

With the introduction of Smart Pages back in February, we’ve been delighted to see small businesses take advantage of this free website creation service to improve their online presence. We’ve been hard at work to improve the product by channeling customer feedback into exciting new features, and we want to introduce some of the new cross-Microsoft integrations and data improvements we’ll be rolling out over the upcoming weeks. We can’t wait to see the beautiful websites you’ll create, and we look forward to gathering your feedback to continue to improve Smart Pages.
TECHNOLOGY
Dice Insights

How Third-Party Code Makes App Development A Cybersecurity Risk

For years, cybersecurity-minded organizations have attempted to convince their development teams to bring more security into the application development process. This includes creating modern disciplines such as DevSecOps as a way to build better, more secure code and apps. Despite these efforts, as well as warnings from cybersecurity analysts and...
SOFTWARE
Dark Reading

The Simmering Cybersecurity Risk of Employee Burnout

Most mornings, we set out with the best intentions. There are tasks to complete, calls to make, chores to do, and people to care for. By midafternoon, reality sets in, to-do lists are pared down, and what can't be completed today is shifted to tomorrow (or next week). It's impossible to do everything, and often our best must be good enough.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
irei.com

Transactive energy market expected to rely on virtual power plants’ digital platforms for growth

A report from Guidehouse Insights states the transactive-energy market is likely to rely on virtual power plants’ digital platforms to support growth in the next decade. The report examines the core of the virtual power plant (VPP) platforms and transactive-energy (TE) platforms, and identifies potential revenue streams that could be created through the integration of both.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
morningbrew.com

A national EV charging network is coming. So are cybersecurity threats

If all goes according to (President Biden’s) plan, the US will have 500,000 public electric vehicle charging stations by 2030, up from about 43,000 today. And millions more home charging ports are expected to be installed across the country, as the vast majority of EV drivers fuel up at home.
TECHNOLOGY
bizjournals

Smart buildings emerging as targets of cyberattacks

Portland commercial real estate owners have seen a rise in physical attacks and vandalism against their buildings over the past two years. Now, a new, unforeseen, and even more concerning threat is emerging that goes beyond simply securing and protecting the physical attributes of a building from potential property damage.
REAL ESTATE
bloomberglaw.com

DOE Launches Partnership to Test Grid Cybersecurity Technology

The Department of Energy pledged Wednesday to aid the private sector in developing technology to protect the country’s electric grid against cyberattacks as it pursues the Biden administration’s decarbonization goals. Linking climate change measures to security goals, the Energy Department launched a Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator, a public-private partnership based...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
inforisktoday.com

Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity & Risk Monitoring: Elections Infrastructure

Cybersecurity experts have been and remain concerned about a potential attack on the U.S. election infrastructure. With Russian interference in the 2016 elections, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) undertook the mission to ensure free and fair elections. Since then, LookingGlass has monitored...
ELECTIONS
irei.com

Hines on the current global industrial and logistics market

When COVID-19 first appeared, comparisons were made with the Global Financial Crisis. Back in 2008, the industrial and logistics sector was hit hard and left with a plethora of new but empty warehouses that had been built on the whim of retailers. However, with today’s Coronavirus pandemic, and the focus on distribution and e-commerce, logistics real estate has emerged and stepped into the spotlight as an important part of urban infrastructure. This video looks at how Hines has prepared for this emergence with experts situated in major markets allowing for timely execution. (10/2021)
INDUSTRY
investing.com

JD: Risks Remain, But So Does Upside

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is a leading tech-driven e-commerce company, striving to be the greatest supply chain-based service provider in China. The company is, in fact, the largest retailer in China based on 2020's total revenues, according to the Fortune Global 500. JD considers its scale and market leadership as formulated upon its competitive edge in customer experience and operational efficiency, as well as the company's commitment to opportunistically investing in technology and logistics infrastructure for the long-term.
BUSINESS
energy.gov

DOE Announces Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator Program to Modernize the Grid

Program Will Accelerate the Deployment of Cyber Solutions to Combat Threats to the Power Grid. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL) today announced the launch of the Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator, a technology partnership of federal experts, industry partners in the energy sector, and innovators to accelerate the development of new cybersecurity solutions for the nation’s evolving grid. The program will support efforts to modernize the grid, address cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and create a grid that will withstand the transition to a clean energy economy in the effort to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
WASHINGTON, DC
securityboulevard.com

The U.S. Government Is Moving to Zero Trust Cybersecurity. So Should You.

Earlier this year, the Biden Administration announced ambitious plans to improve cybersecurity across the federal government — and, by extension, those government contractors providing IT services. Now we’re starting to see more specific proposals for that cybersecurity vision, and IT service providers should start rolling up their sleeves. Those proposals...
U.S. POLITICS
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

DOE invests $61 million in ‘smart building’ energy efficiency projects

The U.S. Dept. of Energy is backing 10 energy efficiency pilot projects that aim to transform thousands of homes and workplaces into resilient smart buildings. DOE is providing $61 million for the "Connected Communities" program, which will equip buildings with smart controls, sensors, and analytics to reduce energy use, costs, and emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
irei.com

Cybersecurity named top concern, says AFIRE

AFIRE, the association for international real estate investors focused on commercial property in the United States, has released its 2021 Mid-Year Pulse Survey Report. The report is a follow up to the AFIRE 2021 International Investor Survey Report, released April 2021, and details evolutions in real estate investor sentiment over the past six months, alongside emergent outlooks for risk management in U.S. real estate. Both reports are underwritten by Holland Partner Group.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy