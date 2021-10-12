As smart buildings increase, so does cybersecurity risk
Intelligent building solutions or “smart buildings” are increasingly becoming the norm across many property types. Tenants and building owners are drawn to the ease and convenience of scheduling and programming elevator arrivals, conference room bookings, HVAC systems and more, all through their smartphones. As buildings become more and more programmable from multiple users, however, the cybersecurity risk has also increased in lockstep.irei.com
Comments / 0