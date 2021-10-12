As smart buildings increase, so does cybersecurity risk

When COVID-19 first appeared, comparisons were made with the Global Financial Crisis. Back in 2008, the industrial and logistics sector was hit hard and left with a plethora of new but empty warehouses that had been built on the whim of retailers. However, with today’s Coronavirus pandemic, and the focus on distribution and e-commerce, logistics real estate has emerged and stepped into the spotlight as an important part of urban infrastructure. This video looks at how Hines has prepared for this emergence with experts situated in major markets allowing for timely execution. (10/2021)

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO