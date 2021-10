The city of Philadelphia has a special kind of love for its sports team. Few cities in the United States express their love how Philadelphia can. For many of the city’s professional athletes, this tough love is an action that holds each player accountable. Sixers guard Ben Simmons has shown that he prefers not to play for fans with harsh critiques. If the All-Star guard would like to see greener pastures, he must grow accustom to brotherly love.

