Oxford Properties spends €360m on Danish and French portfolios

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxford Properties Group has acquired two portfolios containing a combined 57 urban logistics and light-industrial assets from funds managed by M7 Real Estate for €360 million ($415 million). The investment progresses Oxford’s plan to deploy greater capital into higher conviction investment strategies, which includes growing its exposure to global logistics....

