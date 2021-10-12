CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevilla President Reveals Why Chelsea's £42.5M Jules Kounde Bid Was Rejected

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Sevilla president Jose Castro has opened up on his club's decision to reject Chelsea's bid for Jules Kounde.

This comes after news that the Blues remain interested in the French international.

Kounde is valued by Sevilla at around £60 million, and is understood to have interested Tuchel's side for over two years.

However, a bid of £42.5 million was rejected by the Spanish club and Monchi has opened up on the decision to reject the bid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zn7kB_0cOtw58m00
(Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA)

Speaking to Diario de Sevilla via Sport Witness, he said: “It is clear to that we are coming out of a pandemic, and this year, there was no other option but to give a negative financial result. There have been no season tickets, no tickets and no bars. Marketing and television have suffered.

“Even so, with Chelsea’s offer of €50m, the deficit was over. That speaks of the strength of the club.

“I don’t know how many teams in Spain would say no to €50m from Chelsea and maintain this deficit, considering that the squad is worth €400m.

“The deficit comes from the pandemic, but also from choosing to build a stronger squad rather than sell in the last two markets. That’s called ambition, and sometimes to have ambition you have to have a deficit. It’s OK.”

