CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Syfy’s ‘Day of the Dead’ Honors George A. Romero’s Zombie World (VIDEO)

By Emily Aslanian, TV Insider
news-shield.com
 8 days ago

Braaains…were vital in Syfy’s thought-out modern remake, Day of the Dead, which blends zombie horror and social commentary, and is based on the 1985 film of the same name from zombie genre icon George A. Romero. Die-hard fans of the original flick can expect to see familiar survivors, like McDermott...

www.news-shield.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloody-disgusting.com

[Contest] Win a Limited Edition Poster for SYFY’s “Day of the Dead” Series from Ghoulish Gary!

They’re coming for you. The brand new “Day of the Dead” series – based on George A. Romero‘s zombie classic – is shambling its way to SYFY October 15!. To celebrate the occasion, Bloody Disgusting is giving away (5) limited edition 18 x 24 silkscreen posters by “Ghoulish” Gary Pullin, in addition to accompanying t-shirts.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Adapting Stephen King's The Dark Half: George Romero's 1993 Movie Tackles King's Take On Jekyll And Hyde

There is an alternate reality somewhere in the vast multiverse where Stephen King and George A. Romero are recognized as one of the all-time great author/filmmaker duos. In this world, their collaboration begins in the late 1970s when Romero successfully adapts Salem’s Lot into a big screen hit – the relationship further cemented when the two men have a joyful experience working together to make Creepshow. After the anthology comes an epic feature take on The Stand, and after making Creepshow 2 (which has a big enough budget to include “The Cat From Hell” as a fourth segment) they craft a traumatizing cinematic take on Pet Sematary, and successfully turn IT into a television event unlike anything audiences have ever seen.
MOVIES
411mania.com

Ranking George A. Romero’s Movies From Worst to Best (#17 – 15)

The George A. Romero Movie Countdown: #17-#13 George A. Romero is easily one of the preeminent movie directors of the last fifty years. Hugely influential in both the horror genre and independent movie worlds, Romero spent most of his career making indie movies in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, before moving to Canada and making his last four movies there. While primarily known for making horror movies, Romero’s filmography does include a few non-horror movies, and from everything I’ve ever read on him Romero would have loved to make other kinds of movies but he never got the chance in any major way (it was difficult enough to raise money to make a horror movie let alone something else. And the major studios clearly had no interest in investing in a non-horror Romero movie since all of the major studio movies he did make were horror flicks). Romero managed to make seventeen movies in his career, starting withNight of the Living Dead in 1968 and ending with Survival of the Dead in 2009. Romero died in 2017.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
FANGORIA

SyFy’s DAY OF THE DEAD Taps FX Masters

Todd Masters is an FX legend, with titles such as Slither, Tales from the Crypt and True Blood under his belt. Now he and his team at MastersFX have been tapped to bring the undead to life in SyFy’s Day of the Dead, and we’ve got a peek. What’s perhaps...
TV SERIES
IGN

Syfy's Day of the Dead Series Premiere Review: “The Thing in the Hole”

Day of the Dead premieres on Syfy on Friday, Oct. 15. Below is a spoiler-free review. Syfy’s Day of the Dead series is ostensibly based on George A. Romero’s 1985 film of the same name, but all that the two works seem to have in common is the zombie tropes that Romero pioneered: the dead are walking and the humans they’re trying to eat are just as monstrous. It’s a shallow attempt to bring in audiences with name recognition, and the premiere leaves little reason to keep watching.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Day of the Dead’ Stars Keenan Tracey & Natalie Malaika Tease a Bloody Good Time (VIDEO)

Syfy’s latest series Day of the Dead is a lively and bloody tribute to the late zombie icon George A. Romero. In the 10-episode drama, the citizens of a small, rural Pennsylvania town face the very first day of an incoming zombie apocalypse. In the midst of the undead uprising is the local high school’s senior skip day, a mayoral election, ongoing work at a fracking site, and plenty else. Some townsfolk, obviously, will fare better than others.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George A. Romero
Variety

‘Smallville’ Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Complete Blu-Ray Collection

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. “Smallville” is one of the most beloved TV shows in history, and now fans can continue binge-watching all 10 seasons with the newly released Blu-ray collection. The 42-disc set dropped on Oct. 19 in celebration of the CW show’s 20th anniversary, and it’s currently 15% off. The show, which stars Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum, was the first of its kind when it...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Of The Dead#Zombie#Tv Insider#Dejan Loyola
Variety

Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ at Starz

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed. “The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies

Comments / 0

Community Policy